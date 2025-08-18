‘Loan shark forced poison into my mouth’

Rajshahi man tells son before death

A man in Rajshahi's Mohanpur upazila has died after a moneylender and his associates allegedly forced poison into his mouth.

Following the incident, the deceased's wife filed a murder case with Mohanpur Police Station on Saturday night. Police arrested the suspect, Dhulu, the same night.

According to the case statement, around 11:00pm on August 14, some unidentified persons tied up and left Fazlur Rahman Babu, 55, in front of a tea stall owned by one Tofazzul near his house at Belna Purbo Para village.

"Hearing groaning sounds, neighbours showed up. After being informed, Fazlur's younger son, Tariqul, rushed to the spot and found his father tied up, with smell of poison coming from his mouth. He was taken to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital," said the case statement.

Fazlur Rahman's wife and son in the Beldna village of Mohonpur upazila in Rajshahi. Photo: Courtesy/Prothom Alo

While undergoing treatment, Fazlur told his elder son Shah Alam that moneylender Dhulu, 45, along with 5-6 unidentified others, had tied him up and forced poison into his mouth.

Fazlur died at RMCH around 8:00pm on August 15 while receiving treatment.

Following the incident, Fazlur's wife, Anjuara Begum, filed a murder case with Mohanpur Police Station against Dhulu.

Fazlur's cousin Enamul Haque alleged that the arrestee, Dhulu, was a loan shark. In 2022, Fazlur borrowed Tk 30,000 from him and later repaid Tk 43,000 with interest. Dhulu demanded another Tk 30,000, which Fazlur could not repay.

Confirming the case and arrest, Mohanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ataur Rahman said Fazlur named one of the accused in a video recording before his death. "He has already been arrested. Police are investigating the matter," the OC added.