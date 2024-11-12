Limon, who lost his leg after being shot by Rab, files complaint with ICT

Limon Hossain, who lost his leg after being shot by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) officers in 2011, has filed a complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), accusing nine officials of serious misconduct.

"Under Sheikh Hasina's government, I could not secure justice. Now, in the hope of seeking accountability, I have filed a complaint with the ICT," he told the reporters at the ICT premises.

The complaint named nine individuals, including former military adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former Rab officer Ziaul Ahsan, and Rab-8 officer Rashed, along with six unnamed individuals.

Demanding compensation Limon said, "RAB has been accused of numerous human rights violations, such as forced disappearances, killings, extortion, and other forms of abuse. Therefore, I demand the abolition of RAB."

"Rab has a history of rights abuses, and I seek both justice and an end to their operations," he added.

The shooting incident occurred on March 23, 2011, when Rab-8 members from Barishal shot Limon in Saturia village, Rajapur upazila, Jhalakathi, taking him for a notorious criminal they were looking for.

He was 16 years old at the time.

He was then picked and sent to a hospital. On the same day, Rab filed two cases against him.

Four days after the shooting, Limon's leg had to be amputated.

His mother had filed an attempted murder case with a Jhalakathi court on April 10, 2011.

Since then, Limon has pursued his education, completing his HSC in 2013, a Bachelor's degree in Law in 2018, and a Master's degree (LLM) in 2019.

The government on July 9, 2013, decided to withdraw both cases following a request by National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC's) then chairman Dr Mizanur Rahman.

Limon has been serving as a lecturer in the Law Department at Gono University in Savar since 2020.