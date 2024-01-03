Letter to CJ on boycotting court: Two SC lawyers summoned on Jan 11

The Appellate Division of the apex court today summoned two Supreme Court lawyers, Mohammad Mohsen Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal, over their letter to the chief justice informing him of their court boycott programme.

Mohsen, convener of an "adhoc committee" of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and its member secretary Badal, have been asked to appear before a full bench of the Appellate Division at 9:00am on January 11 to explain their roles in the issuance of the letter.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the order on its suo motu (voluntary) move.

The chief justice said in the order that the content of the letter is "derogatory" and it has damaged the "dignity and prestige of the judiciary".