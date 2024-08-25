Legal notice seeks list of presidential pardons of past 33 years

Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President of Bangladesh.

A Supreme Court lawyer today served a legal notice seeking a list of convicted persons whose sentences have been waived, commuted and suspended by presidents between January 1991 and July 2024 under Article 49 of the constitution.

The article says, "The President shall have power to grant pardons, reprieves and respites and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority."

Barrister Md Omar Farooq sent the legal notice to the secretaries at the ministries of home, law, cabinet division and the president's office, asking them to provide him with the list in 15 days.

In the legal notice, the lawyer requested the notice recipients to explain under which process those convicted persons' sentences have been commuted or suspended.

He, in the legal notice, said that it is very regrettable that for many years the presidents have been using the powers to pardon or commute the sentences of many criminals convicted for murders.

Many death-row convicts and those sentenced to life term imprisonment have been released from jail due to presidential pardon and are "spreading fear in the society once again as mafia dons, he said.

Omar Farooq also said that the citizens have the right to know how, under which process, at whose recommendation or instigation, the presidents have issued the pardons to the "tainted, odious, infamous convicts".