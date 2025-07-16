Legal notice seeks 10th grade pay scale for 65,000 primary school headteachers

A legal notice was served today, asking the government to grant 10th grade pay scale and second-class status to all 65,000 headteachers of government primary schools across the country.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah sent the notice to the secretaries at the ministries of law, and public administration, primary and mass education, finance, and education.

In the notice, the secretaries were requested to take necessary measures to this effect in seven days.

If the action is not taken in seven days, a contempt of court petition will be moved against them, the lawyer said in the notice.

Advocate Siddique, in the notice, said that on March 9, 2014, the ministry of primary and mass education had issued an order to grant 11th grade and second-class status to the headteachers.

However, the directive remained unimplemented for years. Subsequently, 45 headteachers filed a writ petition with the High Court in this regard. On February 25, 2019, the court ruled in their favour, directing the government to elevate them to 10th grade and second-class status.

Although the government challenged the HC verdict, the Appellate Division of the SC dismissed its appeal as well as a subsequent review petition on March 13.

Following this apex court order, the 45 petitioners were granted the upgraded status.

Citing legal precedents, Siddique Ullah emphasised that the benefits of a SC judgment can be extended to others in similar positions even if they did not file a case.

However, the ministry has yet to reply to the ruling to the remaining around 65,000 headteachers, he said.

Talking to The Daily Star, the lawyer expressed hope that the government will take prompt action to ensure equal treatment for all headteachers in light of the court's verdict.