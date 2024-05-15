Legal aid making justice accessible: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today lauded the role of government's legal aid programme and said this particular service has established a milestone in getting justice regardless of a person's financial state.

He made the remarks in his speech as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee to mark Legal Aid Day this afternoon.

The chief justice said, "The government bears various costs related to the cases through the legal aid programme. As a result, the financial disparity of the aggrieved is no longer a hindrance to his access to justice, which is surely a remarkable achievement of the country".

Emphasising on the maximum use of information technology, the chief justice also said the Supreme Court is working on the uses of AI technology in the judicial department along with providing training facilities to the lawyers.

He also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for quickly responding to the request of setting up a research centre for lawyers and allocating land in Cox's Bazar for the institute.

Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee Chairman Justice Naima Haider presided over the discussion.