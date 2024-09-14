At least 875 killed in July mass uprising

Says rights organisation

At least 875 people, including students and labourers, were killed in the recent student-led mass uprising, according to a report released by Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) yesterday.

The report was prepared based on the statistics from 12 national newspapers and data from the rights body's own fact-finding units and volunteers across the country.

"We have so far received information on 875 deaths from the victims' families, eyewitnesses, hospitals, and national dailies. Among them, 743 have been identified," said the HRSS report.

It also mentioned that the actual death toll could be at least 1,000.

According to the report, 327 people were killed between July 16 and August 3, and 548 between August 4 and September 9.

Notably, 748 people were killed during the seven days between July 18 and 20 and August 4 and 7.

At least 222 people were killed on August 5, the day of the fall of Hasina-led government, it added.

Among 619 victims, 107 were children under 18 years of age, 327 young adults, 158 middle-aged, and 27 were elderly people.

Around 70 percent of the identified victims were aged below 30. Also, 13 female children and women were among the deceased.

The report said the professions of 352 victims have been identified. About 52 percent of them were students.

Specifically, 184 of the deceased were students, 70 labourers, 51 members of law enforcement agencies, six journalists, and 41 were people from other professions.

Analysing the causes of deaths of 772 people, the HRSS revealed that 77 percent of them were shot dead.

The report states that at least 599 were shot dead, 61 burnt to death, 85 beaten to death, and 27 were killed by other means.

It stated that most of the victims, approximately 77 percent, were killed by police. Information was available for 541 victims. Of them, 419 were killed by police, 45 by other law enforcement agencies, 44 by Awami League members, and 33 were killed in mob attacks.

The report shows that out of 875 killings, 540 occurred in Dhaka division, 91 in Chattogram, 81 in Khulna, 64 in Rajshahi, 38 in Mymensingh, 29 in Rangpur, 20 in Sylhet, and 13 in Barishal division.