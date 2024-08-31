At least 49 minority teachers forced to resign since Aug 5

At least 49 teachers belonging to minority communities were forced to resign across the country after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government amid a student-led peoples' uprising on August 5, a minority organisation said today.

Bangladesh Chhatra Oikya Parishad, the student wing of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, revealed the information at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club.

Sajib Sarkar, coordinator of the organisation, said following the fall of the Hasina-led government religious and ethnic minorities have faced attacks, looting, assault on women, vandalism of temples, arson attacks on homes and businesses, and killings.

In addition, minority teachers across the country have been physically assaulted and at least 49 of them were forced to resign till August 30.

However, 19 of them have been reinstated later, he said.

Dipankar Chandra Shil and Mithun Bhattacharya, leaders of the organisation, also spoke at the press conference.