At least 28 killed in mob beatings in September

Says HRSS report; 16 killed in 83 incidents of political violence last month

9 extra-judicial killings reported in September

4 individuals died due to torture during joint operations

44 rape reported last month; 15 of them were minors

BSF killed two along the borders

At least 28 people have died in mob beatings in September, said a report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

At least 14 people were injured in these incidents.

In the report published today, HRSS said although there have been some improvements in specific areas of human rights under the interim government, overall progress remains insufficient. "In fact, in some areas, the human rights situation has deteriorated," it said.

In addition, at least 16 people were killed in 83 incidents of political violence, said the organisation. Of the incidents, 45 were caused by internal conflicts within BNP, while 23 were between BNP and Awami League. Among the dead, 11 were from BNP and five were from AL.

"In addition, at least eight individuals from Awami League, BNP and Jamaat were killed in power struggles and criminal attacks," said the report.

"Notably 39 people were injured in violent clashes over market control in Narsingdi's Palash and Dhaka's Kawran Bazar," it added.

HRSS compiled these statistics based on news reported in national media.

A total of nine people were killed extra-judicially in September, including two members of the indigenous community who were killed in an army shooting in Khagrachhari. This also includes the death of a garment worker in police firing in Ashulia.

"Additionally, media reports and victims' families indicate that four individuals died due to torture during joint operations by law enforcement agencies. The victims were Sohrab Hossain alias Apple, 35, and Shafiqul Islam, 45, of Gaibandha. Moreover, a complaint of death of a person named Syed Nurul Karim, 55, has been found in the custody of the officials of Narayanganj Narcotics Control Department," said the report.

At the border, the Indian Border Security Force was involved in three incidents resulting in two deaths, both of minors. "In one case, a 14-year-old girl named Swarna Das from Kulaura of Moulvibazar and a 15-year-old boy named Sri Jayanta Kumar Sinha from Baliadangi, Thakurgaon were shot dead by the BSF," the report mentioned.

At least 44 women were raped in the last month, of them 15 were minors. "It is deeply concerning that 18 women and girls were gang-raped, four were killed after being raped, and one committed suicide.

"Ensuring the fundamental and constitutional rights of citizens by maintaining law and order is crucial," said the report.