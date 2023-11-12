At least 150 RMG factories shut amid demos

Unions to write to wage board for revision of salary structure

Workers of a garment factory in Ashulia’s Jamgara area found the gates of the workplace locked with a closure notice stuck on it. The BGMEA authorities have announced an indefinite closure of over 100 garment factories in Ashulia and Gazipur, in the wake of workers’ unrest over the recently-announced minimum wage. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN

At least 150 garment factories were indefinitely shut yesterday in Gazipur and Ashulia industrial areas as the workers continue their protests against the new salary structure announced by the wage board.

In the salary structure declared on November 7, only the salary for entry-level workers was increased by 56.25 percent; the other grades saw a 20 to 28 percent increase.

This has been rejected by the workers.

The declared salary also needs to be revised as per the demand of the workers, said Montu Ghosh, president of Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra. Nazma Akter, president of the Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, echoed the same.

The unions will submit a letter today to the minimum wage board and Monnujan Sufian, the state minister for labour and employment ministry, appealing for revision of the declared salary, Ghosh said.

The salary will not increase at the same rate for all grades as the senior workers got a pay rise earlier, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

The salary always increases higher for the entry-level workers, he said.

"We have decided to shut down any factory affected by unrest and vandalism under Section 13(1) of the labour law," Hassan added.

Section 13 (1) of the Labour Act says "no work, no pay".

Subsequently, factory owners at the Jamgara, Narsinghpur, Zirabo and Kathgara under the Ashulia industrial area hung closure notices at the entrance.

The factories employ more than two lakh workers, according to Sarwar Hossain, general secretary of the Garments Shramik Unity League.

"We know that the workers will not be paid as the factories were closed under section 13/1 of the Labour Act. We want the factories to be opened as soon as possible by settling the issues," he added.

Some 123 garment factories were vandalised during the demonstrations in Gazipur and 22 cases were filed in this connection, said Zakir Hossain Khan, deputy inspector general of industrial police.

At least 88 people have been arrested so far, he added.

Over at Ashulia, only five cases have been filed by the factory authorities so far, said Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Four workers involved in the unrest have been arrested.

Sixteen named and many unnamed have been accused in these cases, he said without mentioning the number of total accused.

"We are trying to ensure that no innocent person is victimised. We are trying to identify the real culprits," he added.

According to three case documents obtained by The Daily Star, 1,500 have been made accused.

Meanwhile, the BGMEA yesterday gave financial assistance to the families of three dead garment workers who died from the ongoing labour unrest.

Families of Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader and Md. Imran received Tk 5 lakh each from the BGMEA at an event held at the BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka, according to a statement from the BGMEA.

"The welfare of our workers is of paramount importance, and we must remain united to uphold their rights and interests," the BGMEA president Hassan said in the statement.