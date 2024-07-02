At least 10 hurt as two groups of protesting officers at Barishal univ clash

Several people were injured after two separate officers' organisations of Barishal University clashed over taking part in a human chain against the Universal Pension Scheme this afternoon.

The incident took place near the administrative building of the university.

Eyewitnesses and teachers said a newly formed organisation of officers named "Direct Officers' Association" wanted to join the members protesting under the banner of "Barishal University Officers' Association".

The groups then attacked each other with plastic chairs, and around 10 people were hurt in the clash, eyewitnesses said.

Bahauddin Golap, president of the Barishal University Officers' Association, said, "We have been protesting under the banner of the [Barishal University] Officers' Association. Suddenly, when some officers came in front of us with a banner reading 'Direct Officers' Association', the protesters became angry.

"We are the only recognised body of officers in the university. We were attacked first and then retaliated. Four people, including the university's doctor Tanjim Hossain, were sent to the hospital. At least five to seven others were slightly injured," he added.

President ofBarisal University Teachers' Association Baten Chowdhury said the clash took place between those who entered the university directly as officers and those who became officers after being promoted.

SM Iqbal, an official of the university's accounting department and member of Direct Officers' Association, said, "We were protesting against the pension scheme peacefully. At that time a clash took place. Several people were injured. Among them, Deputy Director Abul Hossain was sent to the hospital."

Vice-Chancellor Prof Badruzaman Bhuiyan could not be reached for his comments in this regard.

Teachers and employees of public universities went on an indefinite strike over pension benefits yesterday, paralysing universities across the country.

The protests follow a government decision to implement Prottoy pension scheme for recruits joining on or after July 1 the autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or such organisations and their subordinate institutions.