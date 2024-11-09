Lawyer's hanging body found in Rangpur

The hanging body of a lawyer was recovered from his residence in Rangpur city early today.

The deceased was identified as Mostakim Islam, 37, of Taxerhat village in the district's Badarganj upazila.

He was a lawyer practicing at Rangpur court and used to reside in the city's South Mulatol area, said Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Rangpur Kotwali Police Station.

Mostakim was home alone as his wife had gone to visit her parents a couple of days ago. His brother Sohan, who lives in the neighbourhood, went to his apartment to call him for dinner last night but found the door locked from inside.

He informed police as the victim did not respond to his repeated calls and door knocks, said the OC, quoting family and neighbours.

On information, police broke open the door and found him hanging from a ceiling fan in his room, Sohan mentioned, adding that they did not find anything missing from the spot.

"The body was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. An unnatural death case has been filed," the OC said.