Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Tue Jan 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 01:25 AM

Lawyer’s aide found dead

A man was found dead at a paddy field in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj yesterday morning.

Harun Mia, 40, of the upazila's Ranigaon union, was a lawyer's assistant and worked at the district court, said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station.

"His throat had been slit and his limbs were bound."

Police recovered Harun's body from a paddy field next to Chunarughat New Market.

The body was sent to the Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said, adding that the incident was being investigated as a murder.

