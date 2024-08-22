Lawyer attacked another lawyer at his office at SC

A lawyer, Barrister M Ashraful Islam, was allegedly assaulted by another lawyer at the Supreme Court Bar Association today.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm in room no. 2005 of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq building of the Bar Association.

After the attack, Ashraful told reporters, "I was sitting in my office when Advocate Abdul Kaium, an assistant to Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, the General Secretary of the Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum's SC unit, suddenly approached me.

"He confronted me, saying, 'You're causing disturbances in court; I won't let you off.' He attacked me with a knife, attempting to kill me. How can one lawyer openly enter another lawyer's room and attack them like this?" he questioned.

In a video, blood can be seen streaming from the left side of Ashraful's head and neck following the attack.

He said, "Until January 7 [the day of 12th general election], I was a member of the Awami League. On January 7, I officially announced my departure from the party.

"I have always spoken out in favor of the anti-discrimination student movement in every talk show and platform. I have remained vocal. Today, I want to know why I was attacked," he said.

Hailing from Delduar in Tangail, Ashraful contested the last national parliamentary election for the Tangail-6 seat as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful.

Barrister Rifat Bin Islam, a nephew of the injured, said that the Ashraful was first taken to Dhaka Medical College from where he was shifted to a private hospital in the city.

Talking to The Daily Star, Abdul Kaium, said Ashraful misbehaved with him 8-10 days back in front of court no. 6. He went to submit a complaint to Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub regarding the matter when Ashraful along with 2-3 others attacked him.

"There was a scuffle between us. I don't know how he was injured," Kaium said.