Law ministry to withdraw all cases filed to suppress mass protests

Law ministry has decided to take steps within three working days to withdraw all the cases filed between July 1 and August 5 with an intension to suppress the recent mass protests of students and citizens.

The decision was made during the maiden meeting of the ministry under the newly formed interim government.

The meeting was held in the conference room with Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul in the chair.

During the meeting, the ministry also decided to take action against those involved in the killings during the period.

Arrangements will be made within the next three working days to release children and juveniles, who were arrested in the cases filed for harassment, from Child Development Centres.

The meeting also resolved to take prompt action to withdraw the cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Cyber Security Act.

Moreover, support will be provided to the victims of false cases through the Law and Justice Division's hotline number 16430, sources at the ministry said after the meeting.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as the prime minister and flee the country on August 5, following a month-long mass movement initiated by students.

Members of the law enforcers Border Guard Bangladesh had opened fire on protesters and police filed numerous cases against them in an attempt to quell the nationwide protest.

More than 400 people, including students and police personnel, were killed in violence centring the anti-discrimination students' movement.