A lavish lifestyle built on deception

He has no visible source of income. However, he constructed two duplex buildings, acquired another luxury property, and established a sizable fish enclosure spanning 20 bighas.

He did all this with the money obtained through a scam -- by duping nearly 50 women with promises of taking them to the United States, ultimately amassing crores.

Md Benazir Hossain, 40, was arrested from Khulna on November 22 after two victims complained to the Cyber Crime Investigation Division recently. One of them filed a case on November 21 with Wari Police Station.

The cops then tracked him down using information technologies, said CTTC Chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzaman today.

He said Benazir created a fake Facebook profile named Shahid Hasan (Pilot Officer) by copying the profile of a Bangladeshi pilot living in America.

To make the Facebook profile credible, he regularly posted photos of the real pilot flying an aircraft by stealing them from his personal profile.

Targeting single women through Facebook groups and pages, he would initiate contact via messenger app, deceiving them with false promises of marriage and a future in the United States.

He only communicated with his victims through texts and audio calls, consistently avoiding video calls under various pretexts. At one stage, he would claim to be in danger, exploiting the situation to extract lakhs of taka from them through Nagad transactions. He has 19 Nagad accounts.

Law enforcers said Benazir had embezzled over Tk 1 crore in the last four months. He used to wear a cap, sunglasses, and a face mask to hide his identity while cashing out.

He owns a duplex house on 5-bigha land, a luxury building on an estimated 3-bigha land, a fish farm spanning approximately 20 bighas in various locations at Narail, Jashore, and Savar, said the CTTC chief.