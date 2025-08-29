Laundering Tk 100cr: CID sues 33, including 3 former MPs

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday filed a case accusing 33 recruiting agents, including three former MPs, of laundering over Tk 100 crore involving labour recruitment to Malaysia between 2016 and 2024.

The accused include former MPs Masud Uddin Chowdhury, Nizam Uddin Hazari, and Benjir Ahmed.

The case was filed with Banani Police Station by Md Moniruzzaman, sub-inspector (financial crimes) of the CID. Additional cases against other members of the syndicate are underway, said CID sources.

According to the case statement, CID investigation found that the accused are part of a syndicate. Former MP Masud Uddin Chowdhury of Feni, managing director of recruiting agency Five M International Ltd, in collusion with others, allegedly laundered about Tk 100.75 crore between August 18, 2016, and May 30, 2024.

For processing the documents of 9,372 Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, the agencies collected Tk 150,000 per worker in addition to government-fixed recruitment fees of Tk 78,990.

Workers also paid Tk 10,000 for passports, Tk 17,000 for Covid-19 tests, Tk 6,500 for medical fees, and Tk 3,000 as uniform fees.

The case notes that receipt, transfer, and handover of such money, under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012, are punishable offences.

The investigation will be conducted by the Additional Inspector General of CID.

On August 20, the CID seized assets worth about Tk 500 crore belonging to Ruhul Amin Swapan, alleged chief of a syndicate sending manpower to Malaysia.

Ruhul, through his agency Catharsis International, allegedly embezzled Tk 8,000 crore, spending it on buying houses and land, including 231 kathas in Dhaka's Bashundhara, Banani, and Uttara under seven separate deeds, said CID.

The syndicate, comprising 101 recruiting agents, recruited around 480,000 Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia. Recruitment was suspended on May 31 last year amid allegations of massive irregularities, including charging Tk 4.5 lakh to Tk 6 lakh per worker. Thousands of workers reportedly remained jobless, underpaid, unpaid, or undocumented.