Land owner’s son killed over dispute with developer

Three, including engineer of developer company, detained

The son of a landowner was beaten to death allegedly by several staffers of a property developer and its hired goons in a dispute over handing over flats in the capital's Hatirjheel area yesterday.

Police said the 32-year-old victim, Tanjeel Jahan Islam, was a broadcast engineer at Deepto TV.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said four people, including Abdul Latif, an engineer of the property developer, Pleasant Properties Ltd, were detained over the killing in Mohanagar Project area.

There had been a longstanding conflict between the landowner and the developer company over the handover of flats, the OC said.

Talking to The Daily Star, victim's father Sultan Ahmed said he and two other owners had given the land to the developer company in exchange for five flats.

The company handed over two flats in 2023, but delayed the handover of other flats, even though all the flats in the nine-storey building had been completed.

He said the development company recently asked him to carry out the remaining work in a flat on the seventh floor at their own expenses, although the company was supposed to do it. "We started the work yesterday [Wednesday], but a group of staffers of the company barred us."

Sultan said when the workers, under his son's supervision, resumed the work, around 30 men, including staffers of the developer company, attacked and beat up him and his son around 10:00am yesterday.

He added that one of them grabbed his son by the throat.

Tanjeel, who was severely injured in the attack, was rushed to nearby Monowara Hospital, where he died later.

"My son was killed in a planned way. I want justice," Sultan said.

Quoting Sultan, OC Saiful said as per the agreement with the developer company, Sultan was supposed to get the flat, but the company handed it over to a deputy director of the Department of Narcotics Control.

He said developer company engineer Latif hired the goons, adding that legal action would be taken against those involved.

Nur-e-Alam, the caretaker of the Pleasant Jheel Arcade building and a witness to the incident, said there had been a dispute over the ownership of three flats on the seventh floor of the building.

A group of people, including engineerLatif, arrived at the site on a vehicle around 9:30am yesterday. When the work started inside the flat on the seventh floor, they barred the workers, beat up Tanjeel and his father, and carried out vandalism inside the flat, he said.

Mahmuda Begum Lubna, Tanjeel's aunt, accused the developer company of hiring outsiders to kill him.

However, this newspaper could not contact the property developer for comments, as the phone numbers available on its website were found switched off.

Morgue sources at Dhaka Medical College, where the autopsy on Tanjeel was done, said a fracture in his left leg and injury marks on his hands and head were found.

OC Saiful said the filing of a case was underway.