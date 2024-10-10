Land owner's son killed in Hatirjheel over dispute with developers

Three, including engineer of developer company, detained

The son of a land owner died after being attacked allegedly by people from a developer company and their hired goons at Mohanagar Project area in Dhaka's Hatirjheel around midday today.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Tanjeel Jahan Islam Tamim, a broadcast officer at Deepto TV.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said a young man was killed after some people punched him in the chest.

The incident occurred over the ownership of flats between the land owner and the developer company, he said.

"Three people including engineer of the land developer company were detained and we are investigating the incident," OC Saiful told The Daily Star.

Tamim's father Sultan Ahmed said he and two other owners gave the land to the developer company and he was supposed to get five flats.

"The company handed over two flats in 2023 and dilly-dallied over handover of the rest even after all the flats of the nine storey-building had been developed," he said.

"After a long argument, the company owners asked us to do renovation work of flat 7C with our own money, though they were supposed to do it. We started work yesterday but a group of them [developer company people] barred us," Sultan said.

"As the workers under the supervision of my son started working there again today, a group of 30 men, including from the developer company, attacked them. They punched me and my son for several minutes and one of them grabbed my son's throat with his hands," he said.

Tamim fell ill immediately after the attack and the family took him to nearby Monowara Hospital, where he died.

"My son was killed in a planned way. I want justice," Sultan said.

Mahmuda Begum Lubna, an aunt of the victim, said the developer company hired outsiders to kill Tamim.

This paper could not contact the developer company for comment.