Lalmonirhat Uz Polls: Chairman candidate attacked by ‘rivals’

Upazila chairman candidate Shahana Ferdousi Sima was beaten up allegedly by the supporters of one of her rivals in Lalmonirhat early yesterday.

Following the incident at Medical Mor area in Hatibandha upazila, a clash ensued between the followers of the two candidates.

At least 10 people from both the groups were injured in the clash. They were admitted to Hatibandha Upazila Health Complex.

Around 2:00am yesterday, Shahana, former president of Patikapara union Awami League, was returning home after campaigning. On the way, she was talking to her followers in the area.

Meanwhile, the supporters of another chairman candidate Liakat Hossain Bachchu started "insulting" Shahana. When her supporters protested it, they broke her car window and started beating her with sticks, said Shahana's followers.

Immediately, a chase and counter-chase took place between the two groups.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said the law enforcers.

Shahana told The Daily Star, "Liakat's supporters beat me and my followers as per his instruction. The attack was launched as my rival saw a huge support of voters in favour of me."

Denying the allegations, Liakat, president of Hatibandha upazila AL, said Shahana's supporters beat up one of his supporters earlier and he went to the hospital in the area to see him.

"When they came to know this, her followers tried to beat me too," said Liakat.

Hatibandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Nirmal Chandra Mohanta said they will take legal actions over the incident if a complaint is filed.

Hatibandha Upazila Parishad elections will be held on May 8. Four candidates are contesting for the post of chairman. The number of voters in this upazila is 2,03,213.