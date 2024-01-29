Lalmonirhat Border: Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Angorpota-Dahagram border in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila early yesterday, a BGB official said.

The deceased was identified as Rafiul Islam Tuklu, 33, of the upazila's Dangarpara village.

BSF members have taken the body of Tuklu inside the Indian territory, said Nayek Subedar Golam Mustafa, camp commander of Angorpota Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp under BGB Battalion-51.

Quoting locals, the BGB official told The Daily Star that Tuklu entered India through the Angorpota-Dahgram border at Dangarpara point around 4:30am when a team from Arjun Camp under BSF Battalion-6 in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district of India was patrolling the area.

The team opened fire and Tuklu was shot. He died on the spot, the BGB official said.

Mekhliganj police, with the help of BSF, recovered the body and took it to the police station following the incident.

Tuklu was involved in the smuggling of Indian goods, said Nayek Subedar Golam Mustafa.

The BGB official said a letter has been sent to the BSF protesting the incident and also asking to return the body immediately through a flag meeting.

The body was not returned until filing the report last evening around 7:00pm.