Lalmonirhat AC (land) transferred for threatening journos

Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (land) Abdullah-Al-Noman Sarkar, who allegedly, along with his staffers, confined five journalists and threatened them with jailing, has been transferred from the district.

He has been asked to join as the assistant commissioner (land) in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon, according to the order of Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

The order came last night, said Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ullah.

Abdullah-Al-Noman Sarkar will join Haripur upazila for the time being. The authorities have decided to transfer him to the ministry later, said the DC.

If the high-ups give permission, a departmental investigation will begin against Abdullah-Al-Noman, he added.

Yesterday, five journalists were confined to the office of the assistant commissioner (land) in Lalmonirhat for about 40 minutes following a feud over recording video inside the office.

The journalists alleged that Abdullah-Al-Noman and his staffers confined them from around noon to 12:40pm.