Lalmatia Mohila College: HC questions action for not absorbing services of 3 teachers, 54 employees

The High Court today issued two separate rules questioning the legality of the authorities' action for not absorbing the services of three teachers and 54 employees of Lalmatia Government Mohila (Women) College in Dhaka as government teachers and employees respectively.

In the rules, the court asked the authorities concerned of the government and Lalmatia Government Mohila (Women) College to explain in four weeks why their action for not absorbing their services should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to absorb their services as government teachers and employees.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam issued the rules following two separate writ petitions filed by three teachers and 54 employees of the college challenging the legality of the authorities' action.

The petitioners' lawyer Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan told The Daily Star that his clients have been serving as teachers and employees at Lalmatia Government Mohila College, previously Lalmatia College, since 2000.

They are qualified enough to get their jobs as government teachers and employees in the college under the Sorkarikrito College Shikkhok O Karmochari Attikaron Bidhimala, 2018 (Government College Teachers and Employees Absorption Rules, 2018).

But their services were not absorbed due to arbitrary decisions about them, which is illegal and unconstitutional, he added.

Deputy Attorney General Redwan Ahmed Runjib represented the state during a hearing of the petition.