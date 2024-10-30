Laguna driver stabbed to death, another injured in Rampura

A laguna driver was fatally stabbed and another injured in the capital's Rampura area last night.

The deceased is Hasan Hawlader, 22, while the injured is Nure Alam, 23, also a driver.

Both were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) by fellow workers, where doctors declared Hasan dead, police confirmed.

Alam, the injured driver, recounted that he and Hasan were running a Laguna service on the Rampura Banasree to Khilgaon Madartek route. For several days, a group led by an individual named Iman had reportedly been demanding extortion money at the stand.

"They came again last night at the Rampura bridge entrance near Banasree. When we resisted, they attacked. They stabbed Hasan, and when I intervened, they stabbed me as well before fleeing," Alam said.

Hasan's sister, Tania Akter, said the family hails from Matibhanga village in Pirojpur district but now resides in Rampura's Kunjaban area.

"I heard about the stabbing from others and rushed to the hospital, where I found Hasan's body," she said.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of DMCH police outpost, said Hasan's coworkers brought him to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

"Hasan had multiple stab wounds, including in the abdomen, while Nure Alam is being treated for a stab injury to his abdomen," he said.

Hasan's body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy.