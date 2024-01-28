Labour Law Violation: Prof Yunus to appeal today

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom will file an appeal today against their jail sentence.

They will file the appeal with the Labour Appellate Tribunal.

On January 1, Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, sentenced Prof Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan to six months in prison for violations of the labour law.

"We will submit a petition, containing 25 to 30 points against the sentence," said Abdullah-Al-Mamun, lawyer for Prof Yunus and the others.

Soon after the verdict was announced, the sentenced filed for bail which the court granted them for a month.

The four were also fined Tk 30,000 each, in default of which they must serve 25 more days in prison, and directed to comply with the Labour Act, 2006, within a month.

The case against Prof Yunus and the three others was filed by Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman on September 9, 2021.