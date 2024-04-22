Kutubdia AL president lands in jail for assaulting journo

Awami League president of Kutubdia upazila unit of Cox's Bazar and his brother have landed in jail for assaulting a journalist.

A Cox's Bazar court sent Aurangzeb Matbar, 55, president of Kutubdia Upazila AL unit and his younger brother Mujahidul Islam Selim to jail after they were produced before the count yesterday afternoon.

The duo were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting Mizanur Rahman, a correspondent for Bangladesh Pratidin newspaper and Asian Television, in Kutubdia upazila on Friday afternoon.

The journalist filed a case with local police station on Saturday where Aurangzeb was made the main accused.

Police arrested the Upazila AL president and his brother from their resident in Matbarpara area of Baraghop Union of the upazila around 3:30pm on the same day, said Kutubdia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Golam Kabir.

In the case statement, Mizanur said Aurangzeb along with his family members, attempted to forcibly occupy the residence of Mohammad Mofiz Majhi in Malamchar area of Koyarbil Union on Wednesday morning.

"At that time, they threatened to kill the family members. A member of the family managed to record the incident on video," he added.

Subsequently, when the journalist attempted to get Aurangzeb's version on the incident over phone, a heated conversation ensued. Aurangzeb ended the call abruptly, he said.

The journalist alleged that, during his coverage of the Eid reunion ceremony of Kutubdia Upazila Awami League on Friday afternoon, he was attacked by Aurangzeb and his relatives.

The assailants reportedly assaulted him, confiscating his camera, mobile phone, and wallet in the process.