Kurigram clash: Murder case filed against 34, 3 arrested

A murder case has been filed over the killing of three of a family in Thursday’s clash over a land dispute in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram.

The case was lodged by Shahjamal Mia, a relative of the victim, yesterday morning against 34 named and 8 to 10 unidentified individuals, said Rowmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Lutfar Rahman.

Police have arrested three suspects early yesterday, added the OC.

Three people were killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash between two rival groups centring a land dispute at Bhundor Char in Rowmari upazila, Kurigram yesterday.

Nurul Amin, 40, Bulu Mia, 55, and Fulbabu Mia, 50, who reportedly belong to the same faction, died on the spot.

Around 12:30pm, a group led by one Shahjahan Mia tried to irrigate the land. Another group, led by Razu Mia, resisted the attempt, triggering the clash, said police and locals.

They used sticks and local weapons in the skirmish.

Ten injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, while the rest to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex.