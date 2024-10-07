Krishak League president Samir sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Bangladesh Krishak League president Samir Chanda to jail in a case lodged over the murder of Dulal Sardar during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman passed the order as police produced Samir before the court on completion of his remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bar till the end of probe.

Samir was placed on a three-day remand in the case on October 4.

Police arrested Samir from the city's Badda area around 12:10am on October 4.

Dulal joined the mass protest on July 18. As their procession came in front of BRAC University in Badda, Awami League cadres opened fire on them, killing Dulal on the spot.

The case was filed on September 26 against 45 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.