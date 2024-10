Samir Chandra, president of Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of Awami League, was arrested in Dhaka last night.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the information.

Samir was accused in several cases filed with different police stations after the fall of AL government on August 5.

On November 6, 2019, Samir Chandra was elected as president of Bangladesh Krishak League.