KNF men loot Sonali Bank branch in Bandarban’s Ruma

Bank manager held hostage

A group of armed criminals attacked the upazila parishad office and a branch of Sonali Bank in Bandarban's Ruma upazila tonight, looting cash and firearms.

They also disarmed 14 law enforcement personnel and took the bank manager hostage, Didarul Alam, Ruma additional upazila nirbahi officer, told our local correspondent.

He said the armed men were members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

They came to the area around 8:30pm and rounded up employees and officials of the upazila administration office and the bank -- located in the same compound -- and took its manager Md Nezam Uddin hostage.

They made the bank employees open the vault and stole cash.

They also assaulted and disarmed 10 police personnel and four Ansar members and snatched their guns and bullets, he said.

They left the area half an hour later, taking Nezam Uddin with them.

Osman Gani, deputy manager of Sonali Bank Bandarban branch, said the bank got a fresh consignment of cash today ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"We don't know how much cash was in the bank," he said.

It can be known after accessing the centralised server, he added.

Ruma Upazila Parishad Chairman U Hla Ching Marma, quoting locals, said around 8:30pm, armed KNF members surrounded the area and took away the mobile phones of the police and Ansar members and kidnapped Sonali Bank Manager Md Nezam Uddin.