KNF behind attack in Ruma

Says home boss; 14 weapons taken; Sonali Bank vault intact

Criminals, who stormed the Ruma Upazila Parishad complex on Tuesday night, took 14 weapons, including two light machine guns, of security personnel but failed to take any money from the Sonali Bank branch there, investigators said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) were involved in the attempted robbery at the bank. "They took the manager of Sonali Bank hostage," he told reporters at the Secretariat yesterday.

Two teams of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar went to Ruma yesterday and collected evidence.

The bank vault was opened and Tk 1,59,46,000 was found.

Chattogram Zone Special Superintendent of Police Shahnewaz Khaled at the scene said no money was taken.

Sources in law enforcement agencies said the criminals took two light machine guns with 60 bullets, eight rifles with 320 bullets, and four shotguns with 35 cartridges. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mamunur Rahman and constable Touhidul Islam were injured when the criminals attacked them to get the machine guns.

WITNESS ACCOUNT

Narayan Das, a senior officer at the bank, told The Daily Star that over 100 armed criminals, who were in uniforms and had camouflage face paint, entered the area around 8:30am.

"When they entered the area there was a power cut. We could not properly see their faces in the dark," he explained.

Narayan said the attackers went to the mosque and started looking for Sonali Bank Branch Manager Nezam Uddin. As they threatened locals at gunpoint, the locals identified Nezam.

Narayan rushed to the scene after being informed.

"As soon as I reached there, they apprehended me along with a few locals," he said.

Eventually, the criminals entered the bank with Nezam but failed to get the vault opened, Narayan said, adding that the attackers then vandalised the computers of the bank.

He said the attackers conversed in an indigenous language.

Soon after they left taking Nezam hostage, power was restored, he said.

BRIEFING OF HOME BOSS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman said, "Operations against the group are going on and BGB and police are working."

He said the KNF colluded with militants and arranged their training.

The home boss said the army and Rab had removed them in an operation.

"Nowadays, KNF is again asserting its position in different ways."

He said the KNF had cut the power before entering the complex in Ruma.

Additional police personnel were deployed there, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said they were trying to rescue Nezam.

Briefing journalists, he said, "I came to Bandarban to learn more about the shocking events of last night [Tuesday night] ... They then stole weapons.

"… We are searching for the weapons and we will take strict action against those involved."