Killing of trader in old Dhaka: Protests erupt on campuses

Students demand punishment for culprits, end to extortion; 4 held so far; Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal expel 4

Buet students protest at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University premises last night. Photo: Collected

Protests were held on campuses and in some districts last night demanding swift trial and exemplary punishment for those involved in the brutal murder of Lal Chand, alias Sohag, in Old Dhaka's Mitford area.

Sohag was hit with large chunks of concrete and beaten to death on Wednesday in broad daylight for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money.

Allegations run rife that Jubo Dal men were involved with the killing.

As the video of the killing went viral, student organisations brought out processions at Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, and Rajshahi University.

Several DU-based student organisations, including Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, and Islami Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh, brought out processions at DU around 10:00pm.

Speakers at the rallies blamed the BNP for its "failure to control its leaders and activists," accusing them of getting involved in internal clashes over extortion money and territorial dominance.

Bangladesh Jatiyotabadi Chhatra Dal also brought out a procession at DU demanding punishment of the culprits.

Speaking at a rally, Chhatra Dal President Ganesh Chandra Roy said, "We strongly condemn the way Sohag was murdered. We demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately."

Chhatra Federation President Saikat Arif said, "Since Hasina's fall, BNP leaders have been fighting among themselves over business control, leading to murders. BNP thinks expulsion is enough, but we demand they face trial."

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah said, "Students are protesting Sohag's killing today just as they did during the Awami League's time. BNP must bring these extortionists to justice."

Around 11:00pm, BUET students brought out a torch procession and gathered at Raju Sculpture.

They placed a five-point demand, including swift and impartial trial of Sohag's murder, arrest of all the accused, action against extortion rackets, an end to misuse of political identity to shelter criminals, and greater transparency and accountability at all levels.

JnU students took out a procession around 9:30pm. During a brief rally following the procession, the protesters denounced the ongoing violence and extortion "perpetrated by activists of the BNP and its affiliated bodies, including Jubo Dal".

Abdul Alim Arif, general secretary of JnU unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir, said, "We urge the interim government to take immediate steps to bring the perpetrators of this brutality to justice. Those who receive a share of the extorted money must also be held accountable."

JU students took out a procession from Bot Tola area around 10:00pm and marched around the campus before concluding with a brief rally at the starting point.

Participants included members of the JU units of Bangladesh Ganotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and other active student groups, along with general students.

Students at Rajshahi University also held a protest rally at the university's Zoha Chattar at 7:30pm.

Similar protests were held in Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Barishal.

Meanwhile, the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP, yesterday expelled two of its leaders, Rojob Ali Pintu and Saba Karim Laki, over their alleged involvement in the murder.

Pintu, former assistant secretary for climate affairs of the Jubo Dal central executive committee, and Laki, joint convener of Dhaka South Jubo Dal, have been expelled from the party, including their primary memberships, following a case filed by the victim's family, said the party in a statement yesterday.

Chhatra Dal also expelled two of its members -- former leader Mahmudul Hasan Mohin and Chawkbazar Thana member secretary Apu Das.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection to the murder.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed grave concern and condolence over the killing.

"Terrorism and barbarism have no connection with the principles, ideals, and politics of our organisation. No matter who the culprit is, his place can never be above the law and justice," he said in a statement.

Fakhrul demanded that the government immediately ensure a neutral and credible investigation into the incident.

In a separate statement, the party's standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said despite taking action over the Mitford incident, blaming the BNP for isolated incidents is a form of "dirty politics".

"This is nothing but malicious political manoeuvring," he added.

Ganosamhati Andolan also condemned the brutal killing, calling it cruel and alarming.