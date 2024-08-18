Killing of student in Joypurhat: Hasina, Quader sued

10th murder case against former PM since August 5

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader were accused in a case filed today over the murder of a student during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement in Joypurhat.

This is the 13th case, including 10 murder cases, filed against Hasina since she resigned and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising on August 5.

Apart from the two accused, 126 other leaders of Awami League, and of its associate bodies Jubo League and Chhatra League (BCL), were also sued in the case.

The names of former Jatiya Sangsad whip and Awami League Organisational Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, and former AL lawmaker Shamsul Alam Dudu were included in the case.

Najibul Sarker Vishal, a student of class 11 of Panchbibi Business Management Institute, was killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement on August 4.

Najibul's father Muzidul Sarker filed the case with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Joypurhat this afternoon, the plaintiff's lawyer Abdul Momen Fakir told our Dinajpur correspondent.

Judge Atikur Rahman ordered the Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge to take the complaint as an official first information report.