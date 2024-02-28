Crime & Justice
Killing of passenger: Security concerns persist at Mymensingh Railway Station

Our Correspondent Mymensingh
Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:09 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:20 AM
Photo: Collected

The recent killing of Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old passenger, by alleged snatchers at Mymensingh Railway Station has created anxiety among travellers.

Gopal and his wife Joba Rani were returning to Gazipur from Mohanganj on February 21 when assailants attempted to snatch his mobile phone. Failing to do so, they stabbed him. Later, he died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Kotwali Police and detectives arrested 19 people including the prime suspect the following day, and they are now in jail.

Advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Mymensingh Poribesh Rokhha O Unnayan Andolon, criticised the authorities, saying that snatchers operate freely, and security lapses persist.

Locals expressed fear of future incidents if the killers are not brought to justice.

Unregulated shops and hawkers at the station provide cover for criminals, claimed residents.

Social worker Ali Yusuf urged immediate action against criminal gangs in the area.

Allegations of mishandled complaints and police focusing on ticketless passengers instead of security have fueled passenger dissatisfaction.

Commuters also emphasised the need for CCTV coverage at the station.

Contacted, Mymensingh station superintendent Nazmul Haque Khan said security responsibility lies with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Nirapotta Bahini (RNB).

He termed the incident a "sudden" one.

GRP Officer-in-Charge Md Jahangir Alam denied negligence but admitted a shortage of manpower for adequate security measures.

No probe committee has been formed over the incident yet.

