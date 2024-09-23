Killing garment worker on Aug 5: Hasina, Rehana, 69 others sued

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 69 others were sued today over the death of garment worker Md Fazlu during the quota reform movement in Dhaka's Kafrul area on August 5.

Victim's wife Suraiya Akhter filed the case against Hasina and others with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam.

After the hearing, the magistrate asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report following an investigation.

In her complaint, Suraiya said her husband was shot in front of the police lines at Mirpur-14 around 10:30am on August 5. Later, he was rushed to Max Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Yesterday, two more cases were filed against Hasina and several others over the deaths of 14-year-old madrasa student Ahmed Abdullah at Jatrabari on July 18 and 12-year-old Rakib Hasan at Mohammadpur on July 19.

Sheikh Hasina is now facing 194 cases, including 173 for murders, 11 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder, and one for an attack on a BNP procession.