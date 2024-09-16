Killing cop's son: SI Shahadat placed on 6-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Shahadat Ali, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, on a six-day remand in a case filed over the death of college student Imam Hasan Taim in the capital's Jatrabari area during quota reform protests on July 20.

Imam, a student of Government Adamjeenagar M W College in Narayanganj, was the son of sub-inspector Mainal Hossain Bhuiyan, now posted to Razarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain passed the order around 3:45pm after the detective branch (DB) of police produced SI Shahadat before the court seeking a 10-day remand in the case, said court police.

A DB team arrested Shahadat from the city's Wari area in the case early today.

On August 21, Parvin Akter, mother of the victim, filed the case with the court against DMP's Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakil Mohammad Shamim, Assistant Commissioner Tanjeel Ahmed, Inspector Zakir Hossain of Jatrabari Police Station, and SI Shahadat.

According to the case statements, Imam went to have tea near the Kazla foot-bridge at Jatrabari during the curfew relaxation time on July 20 when he was shot dead.