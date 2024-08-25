Killing at Basila: Sadek Khan placed on a four-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former Dhaka-13 Awami League lawmaker Sadek Khan on a four-day remand in a case filed for the killing of truck driver Md Sujan, 24, during the student movement on July 20.

The victim's brother Rafiqul Islam filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 78 others at Mohammadpur Police Station on August 22.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Md Sabuj Rahman, an inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused was aware of the violence and the killing of the victim. So he needs to be remanded to find out the vital clues about the incident and the whereabouts of the masterminds and instigators behind the killing.

The defence sought bail and cancellation of the remand prayer on the grounds that their client was not involved with the incident.

In the first information report (FIR), Sadek Khan was named as the 21st accused out of 79 named individuals.

The complainant said his brother was shot in front of Sat Masjid housing adjacent to Basila intersection in Mohammadpur at 7:00pm on July 20. Soon after the incident, locals took him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former ministers Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Ali Arafat are among the accused in the case.

Police arrested Sadek Khan from West Nakhalpara area of the capital yesterday.

Sadek Khan was elected to parliament from Dhaka-13 as an AL candidate on December 30, 2018. However, he did not receive the party's nomination for the January 2024 election.