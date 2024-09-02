Killing at Adabor: AL leader Golap on 3-day fresh remand

A Dhaka court today placed Awami League's publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap on a three-day fresh remand in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass protest.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order around 7:15am after police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

On August 26, Golap, a former lawmaker from Madaripur-3 constituency, was placed on a seven-day remand in the same case.

He was arrested in the capital's Nakhalpara area on August 25.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in the Adabor area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital after two days, the statement said.