Killing of 5 of a family in Narayanganj: HC upholds death penalty of lone convict

The High Court today upheld the trial court verdict that awarded death penalty to a man for killing five members of a family in Narayanganj seven years ago.

The convict Md Mahfuz, was 21-year-old at the time of the murders.

The bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the verdict after accepting the death reference (trial court documents) and dismissing the convict's apeal against the trial court judgement.

The HC observed that Mahfuz has committed a heinous offence and therefore is not entitled to get mercy, Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told The Daily Star.

Mahfuz, the sole accused of the case, has made confessional statement about the murders before a magistrate, he added.

Citing the case statement, the DAG said Mahfuz used to work at a hosiery factory in Narayanganj and had extramarital affairs with his maternal aunt Lamia Begum.

He killed Lamia, her sister-in-law Taslima Akhter, Taslima's brother Mosharraf Hossain, and Taslima's two children – Sumaiya, 5, and Shantu, 10, at Baburail in Narayanganj on January 15, 2016.

Mahfuz killed Lamia as she refused to continue the affair. He killed the others as they tried to prevent the affair.

Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Begum Hosne Ara Akter on August 7, 2017 found Mahfuz guilty and sentenced him to death in the case.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for Mahfuz during hearing of the death reference and appeal.