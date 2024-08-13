Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:38 PM

'Killer Abbas' freed

File photo

Once a top terror of Dhaka's underworld Abbas Ali, also known as "Killer Abbas", was released from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 yesterday.

Senior Jail Superintendent (Acting) Amirul Islam confirmed it to The Daily Star today.

He said Abbas's relatives met him at the main gate around 10:30pm.

He was in the high security cell of Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur since 2003.

Abbas was arrested on February 14, 2003 in a case filed for shooting two businessmen in front of the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court building in broad daylight.

