Killed over badminton match

3 youths held for beating teen to death in Sitakunda

A teenage boy was beaten to death allegedly by his friends during a badminton match in Sitakunda's Jungle Salimpur union of Chattogram on Sunday.

The deceased is Emon, 15, son of Sabuj Mia of Somaj area.

Law enforcers detained three youths in this regard yesterday, said OC Kamal Uddin of Sitakunda Model Police Station.

The OC said Emon and the three others locked in an altercation over the match around 11:00pm. At one stage, they beat him and left him there.

Emon was declared dead at CMCH. Police held the three after the victim's father filed a case, he added. They were sent to court yesterday.

Meanwhile, two more persons were killed in Sitakunda on Sunday night, reports UNB.

Md Alamgir, 36, was stabbed to death by miscreants over a land dispute in Shitalpur area and Nur Mostafa Bazal, 58, was murdered by his cousins over previous enmity in Lalanagar village.