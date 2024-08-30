Kidney transplant racket: Delhi cops files charge sheet naming three Bangladeshis

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been named in the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged kidney transplant racket exposed recently, prosecution officials said yesterday.

The Bangladeshi nationals are Rasel, Muhammad Sumon Miyan and Mohammad Rokon alias Rahul Sarkar alias Bijay Mondal.

In July, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested seven people, including a 50-year-old Delhi-based woman doctor and the three Bangladeshi citizens, in connection with the case.

The officials said ten people have been named as accused in the 7,112 page charge sheet which was filed last week in a city court, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

According to police, the woman doctor Ijaya Rajakumari, then working as a kidney transplant surgeon at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the transplant of around 15 people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023.

Rajakumari allegedly conducted these surgeries at Yathartha Hospital in Noida where she was a visiting consultant, according to the charge sheet. Among the arrested is an assistant of the doctor Vikram Singh.

Police during their investigation recovered 23 stamps, forged files of patients and kidney donors and forged Aadhaar cards from the possession of the accused.

A police officer identified Rasel, who came to India in 2019 and donated his kidney to one Bangladeshi patient, at the centre of the network.

After his surgery, Rasel started building his network. He would coordinate between different stakeholders and establish contact with prospective kidney donors from Bangladesh and patients here, the prosecution officer said.

One of his associates, Ifti, who is in Bangladesh, used to get the donors, the officer added.