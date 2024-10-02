Kidnapping of businessman: Former DMP DB chief Harun sued

Harun Or Rashid, the former chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of DMP, and 10 others have been sued for the kidnapping of a businessman and extorting money from him in Narayanganj.

The victim, Md Shah Alam, lodged the case with Fatullah Police Station this afternoon, said Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Kawsar Ahmed Polash, the organising secretary of the Awami Sramik League, and Md Mokarram Sardar, the former chairman of Nikli Upazila in Kishoreganj are among the accused, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting the OC.

According to the case statement, on September 15, 2020, Shah Alam was kidnapped at gunpoint and subsequently tortured in Mokarram's office in the Aliganj area of Fatullah. The accused extorted Tk 20,00,000 from him.

Due to Mokarram's close ties with Harun Or Rashid, who was the superintendent of police in Narayanganj at the time, Shah Alam did not initially dare to file any complaint.

OC Shariful also said Shah Alam first lodged a case with a Narayanganj judicial court. However, the court directed him to file the case with the concerned police station. "Police are looking into the matter," he added.