Kidnapping in Barishal: Cops yet to rescue school girl after 10 days

Cops are yet to rescue a school girl who was kidnapped ten days ago from Barishal city.

The victim is Progga Laboni, 13, a class-9 student of Sher-e-Bangla Girls' High School in Barishal town.

The victim's father Pankag Kumar Mollic, former union parishad (UP) member of 8 No ward of Kalardoania union of Pirojpur's Nazirpur upazila, has filed a kidnapping case against two named and 4-5 unnamed people on August 22.

The named accused are Riaz Mahmud, 25, and his father Md Alauddin alias Tuku, 55, from Rajpur village of Barishal's Uzirpur upazila.

According to the case statement, the victim, a class 9 student of Sher-e-Bangla Girls' High School, lived with her parents.

On 21 August at noon, Progga called her mother from an unknown number, but could not talk. But she could understand that her daughter was inside a moving car. Since then, the parents tried repeatedly to contact their daughter but found the cell phone switched off, Pankag said in the case statement.

Pankag filed a general diary (GD) with Kotwali police station under Barishal Metropolitan (BMP) on 21 August.

The next day, he filed the case after identifying the owner of the cell phone number.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer in charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, said they are trying to catch the culprits and rescue the girl.