Kidnapped infant rescued after 2 days

Police yesterday rescued a one-year-old infant from Gazipur Sadar upazila two days after the child was kidnapped from a hospital.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are Sultana Khatun, 26, of Netrokona's Barhatta upazila, and Farzana Akhtar, of Bhola.

Police said Hamida Akhter, 22, a resident of Majhirkhola area under Gazipur Sadar upazila, filed a police complaint in the early hours of yesterday alleging that her younger son was kidnapped by an unidentified woman.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Hamida was admitted at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hospital for treatment accompanied by a few family members, according to the complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint, police traced the kidnappers by checking CCTV footage and after conducting drives at Chowkidarbari area under sadar upazila they rescued the baby yesterday morning, said police.