Khulna Rape: Police yet to arrest anyone

Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the rape of a woman in Khulna's Paikgachha on Monday.

She was reportedly gang-raped by criminals who spread glue on her eyes to prevent her from identifying them.

The 42-year-old homemaker and mother of two is now undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Contacted yesterday, Obaidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Paikgachha Police Station, said the victim's husband will file a case against unknown accused. "Meanwhile, we are also trying to identify and arrest the criminals," he added.