Khulna 'gang-rape': Police arrest suspect after case filed

Police today arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman in Khulna's Paikgachha on Monday.

The man, Chamad Sardar, 44, was arrested after the victim's husband filed a rape case with Paikgachha Police Station against some unidentified persons last night, said Tusar Kanti Das, inspector (Investigation) of the police Station.

Police are now interrogating the arrestee, reports our Khulna correspondent.

"We are conducting drives in different places to arrest other criminals," said Inspector Tushar, also the investigation officer of the case.

According to family members and neighbours, on early Monday, the criminals climbed onto the roof of the victim's one-storey building and broke in through the door of the rooftop while she was alone there.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her house around 2:00am and rescued her.

Gold ornaments and money were looted from the house, said the case statement.

The woman was reportedly gang-raped by criminals who spread glue on her eyes to prevent her from identifying them, said police.

The 42-year-old homemaker and mother of two is now undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

A doctor of the Gynecology Department of KMCH, on condition of anonymity, yesterday said that the victim was gang-raped. She was also subjected to merciless physical abuse.

"We have found injury marks all over her body. If police or court ask for evidence of rape, we can provide those," said the doctor.