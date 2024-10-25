Khaleda cleared of 2 more cases

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was relieved from two more cases yesterday.

With these, she is now cleared of seven out of 36 cases against her so far.

Earlier, a day after the fall of the Hasina-led government, the president cleared Khaleda of the graft charges she was convicted on during the Awami League rule.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes. She was under house arrest after her conditional release from prison in 2020.

Yesterday, a Dhaka court dismissed a case filed against her and three others over the murder of 42 people during the 2015 nationwide blockade enforced by the BNP-led 20-party alliance.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the dismissal order after accepting a police probe report that found no evidence supporting the charges.

The other accused were BNP Standing Committee member Barrister Rafiqul Islam Mia; former BNP vice-chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury; and Khaleda's adviser and former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Emajuddin Ahmed.

The investigation, conducted by Shaheen Mollah, sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, concluded that the charges, under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and 109 (abetment), of the Penal Code were not substantiated.

The probe report was submitted on September 21.

The case was filed on February 2, 2015, by AB Siddique, president of the pro-AL organisation Bangladesh Jananetri Parishad.

He accused Khaleda of masterminding the violence and claimed the others incited the attacks, which involved using petrol and crude bombs, resulting in the deaths of 42 people and injuries of hundreds of others.

Also yesterday, Judge Mohammad Abu Taher, of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka, acquitted the BNP chairperson and two top party leaders in the Gatco graft case.

The order came after Khaleda, along with BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, filed three separate petitions in this regard, said court staffer Mehedi Hasan.

The court, however, framed charges against 12 others accused in the case.

They are former shipping secretary Zulfikar Haider Chowdhury; Chittagong Port Authority's former chairmen Commodore (retd) Zulfiqur Ali and AMM Shahadat Hossain; its director (transport) AM Sanwar Hossain and member AK Rashid Uddin Ahmed; Gatco directors Shahjahan M Hasib, Syed Galib Ahmed, Syed Tanveer Ahmed, AKM Musa Kajol and Ehsan Yusuf; and Ismail Hossain Simon, son of former shipping minister; BNP leader Col (retd) Akbar Hossain, and his wife Jahanara Ansar.

Shahjahan and Simon are absconding, while the rest are on bail.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station, charging Khaleda and several others of misappropriating around Tk 1,000 crore while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (Gatco).

On May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charges against the former premier and 23 others.

Names of nine other accused, including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped from the case on different dates following their deaths.