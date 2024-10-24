Khaleda, 2 other BNP leaders acquitted in Gatco graft case

A Dhaka court today acquitted BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and two top leaders of the party in the Gatco graft case.

Judge Mohammad Abu Taher of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka passed the order, after Khaleda, along with BNP national standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury filed three separate petitions, said court staffer Mehedi Hasan.

The court also framed charges against 12 others accused in the graft case.

They are: former shipping secretary Zulfikar Haider Chowdhury; Chittagong Port Authority's former chairmen Commodore (retd) Zulfiqur Ali and AMM Shahadat Hossain; its director (transport) AM Sanwar Hossain and member AK Rashid Uddin Ahmed; Gatco directors Shahjahan M Hasib, Syed Galib Ahmed, Syed Tanveer Ahmed, AKM Musa Kajol and Ehsan Yusuf; and Ismail Hossain Simon, son of former shipping minister and BNP leader Col (retd) Akbar Hossain, and Akbar's wife Jahanara Ansar.

Shahjahan and Simon are absconding, while the rest of the accused are on bail.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station, charging Khaleda and several others of misappropriating around Tk 1,000 crore while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (Gatco).

On May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charges against the former premier and 23 others.

Names of nine other accused, including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped from the case on different dates following their deaths.