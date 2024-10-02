Khagrachhari: Violence flares up again after mob beats man to death

Section 144 imposed in municipality, Sadar upazila; BGB deployed

A buddhist temple, several houses and shops were looted and set on fire in Khagrachhari yesterday after a schoolteacher was beaten to death for allegedly raping an 8th grader of the Tripura community.

The attacks on properties and locals happened even after the authorities around 3:00pm imposed Section 144, which prohibits gathering of four or more people, officials said.

Soon after Abul Hasnat Muhammad Sohail Rana, 48, a teacher of Khagrachari Technical School and College, died around noon, a standoff began between groups of Bangali and indigenous people.

The girl Rana had allegedly raped was admitted to a hospital with injuries that indicate that she might have been raped, said a doctors.

Within a few hours, the groups armed with sticks and sharp weapons chased each other, said Sujan Chandra Roy, upazila nirbahi officer of Khagrachhari.

As the sun set, Bangali people set fire to several houses and a temple of Chakma and Marma people at Mahajanpara and Pankhaiyapara. As most residents of the villages fled beforehand, they assaulted several passers-by, locals said.

As of writing this report around 10:00pm, the situation was tense in the areas and police were asking people to stay calm using loudspeakers. Police and army personnel were patrolling different neighbourhoods of the town.

Abdul Baten Mridha, officer-in-charge of Khagrachhari Police Station, said "I was also beaten while trying to calm the situation in the afternoon."

The incidents happened less than two weeks after a man allegedly stole a motorcycle and crashed it in Khagracchari. The man died after he was beaten by locals. Racial violence flared up in the district at the time and it spilled over to Rangamati.

Yesterday morning, as the news of the alleged rape spread, the students started protesting. The students, who are from the indigenous communities, confined Rana to the office of the principal, but 10-15 students entered the room and started hitting him, police said.

Later, police rescued him and sent him to Khagrachari Sadar Hospital.

Ripple Bappi Chakma, resident medical officer, said Rana was brought dead to the hospital around 2:10pm.

The hospital staff were yet to make a list of the people injured in the violence, he added.

Officials said Rana previously went to jail on charges of trying to rape a 10th grader student of his. A case was filed against him regarding this on February 25, 2021.

After he was released on bail and returned to work, students protested and marched on September 5 with a banner that read, "Sack rapist teacher Sohel Rana."

Sohel Rana was once a teacher of Hosenabad Govt Technical School and College in Kushita's Doulatpur from where he was transferred on charges of molesting a girl, according media reports.